Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $909.39 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,670,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,806 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 5.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.73% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $909,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,033,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,222,000 after buying an additional 35,028 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

ICE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,909. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,377 shares of company stock worth $8,826,446 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

