Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of POR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

