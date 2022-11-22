Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,061 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up approximately 1.2% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 1.46% of Evergy worth $218,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,015,000 after purchasing an additional 259,680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Evergy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 36,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Evergy by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Evergy Trading Up 1.0 %

Evergy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,354. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

