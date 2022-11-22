Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,253,245 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,253,245 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Netflix worth $53,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.56. The stock had a trading volume of 47,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,635,798. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $679.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

