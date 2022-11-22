Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 64,106 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,106 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 116.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 929,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. 23,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,633. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

