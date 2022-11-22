Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $727,415.96 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

