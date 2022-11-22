Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Magna International accounts for about 4.7% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $120,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGA. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 616.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Magna International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.41. 32,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

