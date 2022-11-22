MagnetGold (MTG) Trading Up 5.9% This Week

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $163.99 million and $4,471.45 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00003602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.28 or 0.08095819 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00464415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,590.51 or 0.28493757 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

