Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Reaches $12.03 on Top Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.03 or 0.00075836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $495,548.72 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

