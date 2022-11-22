Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $37,000. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 313,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,308,586. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.67. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLRY. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,574,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,130,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,500. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

