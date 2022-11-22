Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BITO stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 138,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,692. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

