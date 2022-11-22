Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Raised by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5,247.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 46.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,007.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,143 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Marriott International by 128.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $160.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day moving average of $153.92. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

