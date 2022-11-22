Marsico Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 174.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 125.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 492.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 133,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 110,888 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 30.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 242.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,551,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 178.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,194 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $111.22. The company had a trading volume of 64,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,382. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $160.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.67, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

