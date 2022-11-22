Marsico Capital Management LLC Grows Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 28.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ON shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 118,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,883. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

