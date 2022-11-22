Marsico Capital Management LLC Invests $85.12 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 381,554 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,117,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 4.2% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Pioneer Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $6.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,647. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

