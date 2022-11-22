Marsico Capital Management LLC Purchases 967,469 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 863.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967,469 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up about 2.3% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $46,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 40,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,544 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 311,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,141 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 843,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,715,000 after purchasing an additional 114,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 63,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,897,295. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

