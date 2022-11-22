Marsico Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 122,832 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 833,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 19,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.14. 609,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,509,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

