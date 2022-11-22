Marsico Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.8% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $36,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter worth about $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($607.14) to €520.00 ($530.61) in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $684.15.

ASML traded up $10.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $590.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,403. The firm has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $859.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $502.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

