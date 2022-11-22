Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Matson were worth $24,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 2,801.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 28,966 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Matson by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MATX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jenai S. Wall purchased 1,250 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Matson’s payout ratio is 3.65%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

