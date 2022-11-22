Matthew J. Gould Buys 1,495 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,318.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,148,922 shares in the company, valued at $63,860,138.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BRT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 49,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $391.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

BRT Apartments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

