Matthew J. Gould Buys 1,495 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $30,318.60. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,148,922 shares in the company, valued at $63,860,138.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BRT Apartments Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of BRT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 49,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $391.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.
BRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
