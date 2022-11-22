Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75-4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Maximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.54. 435,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,672. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $82.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Maximus news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 39.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

