MayTech Global Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.2% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $6.27 on Tuesday, hitting $1,925.76. 4,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,813.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,918.78. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,443.93.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

