Mdex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $75.78 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Mdex token can currently be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $77.48 million and $75.78 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,176,449 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

