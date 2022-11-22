Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
