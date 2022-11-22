Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53. Medtronic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.75.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $5.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.78. 365,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.04. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $118.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 46,308 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

