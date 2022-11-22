MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after buying an additional 421,186 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,425,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,611,000 after buying an additional 390,604 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 247,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,345,000 after buying an additional 111,976 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 122.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,241,000 after acquiring an additional 101,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $38.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $924.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,327. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 179.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,435.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $887.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $832.03.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

