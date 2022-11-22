Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 28,242 shares.The stock last traded at $34.87 and had previously closed at $35.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $553.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mercantile Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,325,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 296,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank

(Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.