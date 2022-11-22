MetaMUI (MMUI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.12 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $98,781.83 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000911 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetaMUI has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.74 or 0.08008264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00463373 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.84 or 0.28429815 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI launched on March 11th, 2017. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

