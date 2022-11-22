MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $76.56 million and $4.77 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $17.38 or 0.00109869 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,820.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010817 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00040669 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00021279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00229456 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 17.53157119 USD and is down -8.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,751,786.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

