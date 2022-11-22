MetisDAO Price Reaches $17.68 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $17.68 or 0.00109782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $77.87 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,104.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010719 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00040782 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00021410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00228843 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

