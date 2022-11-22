Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $293,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,986,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,086,971.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $288,400.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $248,400.00.
NASDAQ:CTKB traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,750. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CTKB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.
