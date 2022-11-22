Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $293,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,986,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,086,971.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $288,400.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $248,400.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CTKB traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,750. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTKB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

