Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,810,417.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,992. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

