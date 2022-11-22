Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $60.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

