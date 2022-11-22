Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (MAVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on December 16th

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
MAVT stock opened at GBX 153.74 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.77 million and a PE ratio of 7,692.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 193 ($2.28). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.30.
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Company Profile
