Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (MAVT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on December 16th

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

MAVT stock opened at GBX 153.74 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.77 million and a PE ratio of 7,692.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 193 ($2.28). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 152.30.

Get Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust alerts:

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.