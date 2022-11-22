Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,832 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $64,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $129,128,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after buying an additional 624,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 144,276 shares of company stock worth $14,041,522 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $101.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

