Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 122,837 shares.The stock last traded at $43.98 and had previously closed at $44.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.
Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 2.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
