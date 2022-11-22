Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.16 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $148.55 million and $7.16 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00075527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022872 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,044,134,915 coins and its circulating supply is 453,905,251 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.