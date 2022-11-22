Morgan Stanley Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $220.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.33.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $210.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.72 and its 200-day moving average is $196.46. Chubb has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.