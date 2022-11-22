Morgan Stanley Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $80.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.65% from the stock’s current price.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

HIG stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,119.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 14,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $1,060,119.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

