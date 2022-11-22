MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $36.39 million and approximately $877,004.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.81 or 0.08034693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00462044 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,580.70 or 0.28368765 BTC.

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,965,806,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

