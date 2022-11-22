Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.
Mplx Price Performance
MPLX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.83. 1,342,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. Mplx has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx
Mplx Company Profile
MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mplx (MPLX)
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.