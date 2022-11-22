Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.83. 1,342,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. Mplx has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Mplx Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 10.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 21.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

