MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $493.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $657.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

