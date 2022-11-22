MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stake Boosted by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 0.9 %

MSCI Announces Dividend

NYSE:MSCI traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,184. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $657.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.78 and a 200-day moving average of $442.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

