MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Purchases $51,450.00 in Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,891.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MPLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,625. MultiPlan Co. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $933.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in MultiPlan by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MultiPlan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MultiPlan by 408.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 110,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPLN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MultiPlan from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MultiPlan from $5.50 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

