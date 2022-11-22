MX TOKEN (MX) Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

MX TOKEN (MX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. MX TOKEN has a market cap of $87.89 million and $2.67 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00005437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MX TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,290.17 or 0.07969295 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.08 or 0.00463750 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.47 or 0.28447676 BTC.

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MX TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MX TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.