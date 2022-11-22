Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.57 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00003540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $76.31 million and $665,101.15 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,176.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00430641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00113680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00800395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00669144 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00236409 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

