National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$111.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.17.

Shares of NA stock traded up C$0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$98.32. 252,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,428. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.10. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.16 and a 12-month high of C$105.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.22.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,583,980. In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

