National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Raises Dividend to $2.09 Per Share

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.0929 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Grid to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

National Grid Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. National Grid has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $80.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of National Grid

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.49) to GBX 1,150 ($13.60) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Grid by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 73,114 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 1,206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,596,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

