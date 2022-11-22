Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $12,875.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as £128.75 ($152.24) and last traded at £124 ($146.62), with a volume of 250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £123.50 ($146.03).

Nationwide Building Society Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,039.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.90.

About Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

