Neblio Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29.57 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $31.14 million and $29.57 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00009996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.



Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,668,319 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

